PADUCAH - A Paducah man was arrested for an incident that occurred in the area of Cimmaron Way on June 28, 2020.
Video surveillance hows a male suspect attempting to open one of the doors of the victim's vehicles and then pulls a handgun. He points the handgun out of his pocket and points it at the house. The house was occupied at that time. Video of the incident is below.
Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the armed suspect.
A short time later, deputies responded to residence a short distance from that scene.
A victim reported that a small handgun, identical to the one in the video, had been taken out of an unlocked vehicle.
Once detectives began investigation into the case, detectives were able to identify Kaleb H. Walker a 25-year-old from Paducah as a suspect in the case. Detectives continued the investigation to locate Walker.
On Saturday morning at approximately 7 a.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the area of Nace Lane in Paducah where there was a complaint of a disturbance with a firearm. Through investigation, Walker was located and evidence was found linking him to the events from June 28. Walker was arrested without incident.
Walker has a criminal history which includes stolen property and drug related charges.