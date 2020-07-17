PADUCAH - 39-year-old man Richard James Brock was arrested Friday for breaking into a home on Clay Street through a back door.
The woman provided the police with surveillance video. It showed Brock entering an enclosed front porch and opening a storm door.
He looked into the window and eventually left the porch. He then went to the back door and broke in.
Shortly after, another resident blocks away called the police about a suspicious person attempting to enter their apartment.
Police located Brock at 19th St. and Kentucky Ave. He was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
An employee of McCracken County Regional Jail recognized Brock as the man on the surveillance video. Detectives interviewed Brock and he admitted he had attempted to open doors on random houses, looking for a woman with whom he could have sex.
At 1 p.m. Friday he was charged with second-degree burglary and menacing, and he was returned to jail.