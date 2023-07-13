PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department arrested Jordan B. Youman, 26, of Paducah for a robbery at Sonny’s Market on Wednesday, July 12.
According to a news release from PPD, the owner of Sonny’s market reported to Paducah 911 that he could see someone inside of the store while he was remotely watching his security feed. Officers on scene reported hearing someone running out of the back of the business.
After a search of the area, officers found Youman in a grassy area next to a heating unit. The security footage showed a man that looked like Youman attempting to open a safe. The footage showed the man had a handgun as well.
Youman admitted that he had been inside the business and had tossed a handgun over a fence when he heard officers arrive at the scene. Officers found a 9mm handgun in the area and Youman revealed he had 9mm ammunition in his pocket.
Youman was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Jail, he is being charged with first degree burglary and he has an unrelated outstanding warrant in McCracken County for fourth degree assault, second degree stalking, and second degree unlawful imprisonment.