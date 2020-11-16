PADUCAH -- Michael L. Krolak, 44, of Paducah was arrested Monday for stealing money from Frutta Bowls, 5194 Hinkleville Rd.
Frutta Bowls is Krolak's employer.
Police were called on October 29 after several days worth of deposits were missing. Detective Eric Taylor obtained a work schedule and determined which employees had access to the safe during the time period the money was taken.
Krolak was the closing manager on the night before the theft was discovered.
During an interview, he admitted to taking several days' deposits. He was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more, but less than $10,000) and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.