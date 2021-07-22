PADUCAH– The McCracken County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man in connection to a trailer theft last Friday.
On Friday, July 16 a trailer was reported stolen to the McCracken County Sheriff's office. The trailer was stolen from a residence on Lovelaceville Road. Surveillance video obtained by the sheriff's office helped identify the vehicle that was involved in the theft.
That same evening, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2300 block of Monroe Street in Paducah. During the search detectives recovered the majority of the tools stolen from inside the trailer, but did not locate the trailer.
On Saturday, officers with the Paducah Police Department located the trailer in an alley.
On Wednesday, detectives and deputies returned to the suspects residents on the 2300 block of Monroe in an attempt to arrest the suspect. During the search of the residence deputies located 49-year-old Carl Morton hiding in the houses attic. After refusing to come out the attic, Morton fell through the ceiling and was subsequently arrested.
Morton was charged theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and criminal mischief 1st degree. Morton was also wanted for failure to appear on previous fleeing or evading police, as well as other felony charges which includes bail jumping.
He is being held in the McCracken County Jail.