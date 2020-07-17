PADUCAH — McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a Paducah man was arrested in connection to multiple attempted burglaries and attempted thefts over the past few months.
Deputies say on May 7, Reidland Pharmacy reported that someone had attempted to break into the pharmacy through the drive-through window and a press release asking for the public's help led to the suspect being identified as 32-year-old Daniel Hartig of Paducah.
On July 15, another report was filed that a residence on Holt Road had captured Hartig arriving at that residence on surveillance cameras. The residents knew Hartig and also knew that he had no business at the residence.
Deputies say the outside of the house was immediately checked and several window screens and storm windows were found to have been pushed, suggesting Hartig had attempted to gain entry to the house.
Additionally, on July 16, Deputies say U.S. Bank reported that when employees arrived to work, they found the ATM access doors open and the locks damaged. When they checked the security cameras, the suspect, who deputies say was immediately identified as Hartig, could be seen breaking the locks to the access door and trying to get the money inside.
Deputies say Hartig was found and arrested without incident Friday morning.
His charges include two counts of attempted burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, and attempted theft by unlawful taking.