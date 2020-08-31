PADUCAH -- A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which five people were shot on Paducah’s north side.
Paducah police identified Myree Marshall as one of the men firing a handgun the night of August 8 in the 900 block of Boyd Street.
Police obtained a warrant for his arrest, and on August 12, executed a search warrant at his home. A handgun was located, and it has been sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for ballistic testing.
Paducah police learned Marshall had fled the area and have been searching for him, with the help of U.S. Marshals.
Marshall was arrested Friday in Lexington, KY, on the warrant, which charges him with two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
One person died and four others were injured by gunfire that night. Marshall is charged with firing the shots that injured Cynthia White, 28, and Miranda Williams, 29, both of Paducah.
The investigation is continuing and further charges are anticipated. Detectives continue to seek information from anyone with knowledge of the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.