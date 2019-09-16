PADUCAH — Police have arrested a Paducah man in connection to a shooting that happened last week in the 900 block of North 23rd Street.
Officers were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a Paducah Police Department news release says. When officers arrived, they found shell casings from a handgun, and learned the victim had already arrived at a local hospital.
The news release says 18-year-old Sydney Robertson was riding in the back seat of a vehicle when she was shot. There were several other people in the car at the time, police say, but no one else was injured. Robertson was released from the hospital Friday.
Police say they believe 20-year-old Sy’Ron Venerable shot at the vehicle, and he had a handgun when he was arrested Friday afternoon. Venerable is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.