PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder after the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says he repeatedly shot at a teenager on Wednesday.
Larico D. Gaddie, 38, is accused of firing a .45 caliber handgun multiple times at an 18 year old in the area of 650 College Ave., the sheriff's department says in a news release. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The news release says the 18 year old ran from Gaddie and was not injured. Then, Gaddie allegedly fled from the area in a white Ford car.
The release says Paducah police officers saw Gaddie in the white car a short time later near Martin Luther King Drive. The officers, along with McCracken County deputies, conducted a traffic stop and search the vehicle. The sheriff's department says investigators found a .45 caliber casing in the back seat, and a .45 caliber handgun in the trunk. Investigators claim the handgun had been recently fired.
Gaddie was arrested and charged with attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a handgun, first-degree wanton endangerment and first degree criminal mischief. The sheriff's department says Gaddie was out on federal release regarding a federal gun charge, and he may face federal charges stemming from this arrest.