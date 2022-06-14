PADUCAH— A Paducah man was arrested for third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief on Saturday morning.
Paducah police say Justin W. Edwards, 31, was found with stolen items in his possession after a burglary on Paducah's Southside.
Officers responded to a break-in at Dollar General on Irvin Cobb Drive at approximately 5:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police say surveillance video showed a white male in black clothing using an oil filter to break the glass door of the store. Some of the items stolen from the store included clothing, cigarettes, beer, and a flashlight.
Police say that they believe the same man used an oil filter to do an estimated $1,000 worth of damage to the window at the Kroger gas station service desk across the street.
A short time later Edwards was apprehended on Wayne Sullivan Drive. Police say he was dressed in all black clothing and was found with the stolen merchandise in his possession. After being interviewed by detectives Edwards was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
Edwards was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail and released after less than 24 hours.