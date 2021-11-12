PADUCAH – A Paducah man who was arrested last year on child sexual abuse charges has plead guilty, says Assistant Commonwealth Attorney for McCracken County Chuck Walter.
61-year-old Raymond Hanson was arrested on Aug. 21, 2020, after detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office began investigating allegations of sexual abuse against a McCracken County child under the age of 12.
Over the course of their investigation, the sheriff's office says detectives developed Hanson as a suspect.
At the McCracken County Courthouse on Friday, Hanson plead guilty to first-degree sodomy of a child younger than 12 and first-degree sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
According to Walter, Hanson accepted a plea deal that included 20 years in prison. He will not be eligible for parole until 85% of his sentence is completed.
Hanson will appear in court for his official sentencing January 21, 2022.