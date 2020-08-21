MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah man was arrested Friday on child sexual abuse charges, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. 

The sheriff's office says detectives began investigating allegations of sexual abuse against a McCracken County child under the age of 12 in June. Over the course of their investigation, the sheriff's office says detectives developed 60-year-old Raymond Hanson as a suspect. 

Detectives interviewed Hanson on Friday, and the sheriff's office says he admitted to "sexual interation" with the child. 

Hanson was arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy of a child younger than 12 and first-degree sexual abuse of a child younger than 12. 

The sheriff's office says investigators believe more charges are likely, and more information will be released to the public when those charges are filed. 

