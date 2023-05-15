PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested for reckless driving, drug trafficking, and fleeing or evading charges early Monday morning after a traffic stop, deputies say.
According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Antonio Smith is facing charges of reckless driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, failing to signal, first degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), tampering with physical evidence, and trafficking in cocaine in connection to the incident.
Deputies say they attempted so stop Smith's car for traffic infractions early Monday morning on Trimble Street.
The car reportedly fled, and a deputy observed the driver throwing what he believed were drugs out of the window. The bag was later found to contain 16 grams of cocaine, the release explains.
Deputies say the car stopped a short time after throwing the bag out of the window.
According to the release, the driver was identified as Smith, and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Deputies say a short time later, they discovered Smith's driver's license was suspended. They also say they found $3,682 during a search of his person, which they believe to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.
Smith was lodged in the McCracken County jail.