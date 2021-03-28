McCracken County, KY-- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources was in for a scaly surprise this week after getting a tip about the illegal possession of animals.
In a Facebook post, the department says conservation officers seized two, five-foot-long alligators from a McCracken County home on Thursday.
They visited the home to find a 55-year-old Paducah man, who admitted to having the reptiles.
The animals were taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade, Kentucky.
The man faces charges of propagation and holding of wildlife without a permit. He could be fined up to $500 for each charge.
The department says it is illegal to import or have alligators and caimans in the state of Kentucky because they are considered inherently dangerous wildlife.