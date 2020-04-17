PADUCAH -- A Paducah man has been charged with being a felon in possession of an AK-47 type assault rifle and ammunition.
The Paducah Police Department responded to a call about 46-year-old Salaam Muhammad, also known as Wayne D. Askew. Muhammad was in a vehicle with a Norinco, model BWK-92 Sporter, 5.56 X 45, semiaurtomatic rifle, with a loaded magazine and round in the chamber.
The United States Attorney's Office says Muhammad was previously convicted for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of 'crack' cocaine. He was also convicted in McCracken County on December 18, 2000, with possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, which is a felony offense. Additionally, Muhammad was charged with assault resulting in a felony conviction in 1992.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says if convicted at trial, the maximum sentence for unlawfully possessing a firearm is no more than 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.