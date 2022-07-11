PADUCAH — Paducah Police say a Paducah man was arrested Sunday afternoon in relation to a burglary at the Century Building in Paducah.
Police say they responded to a call about a burglary on Saturday, with the caller reporting they had surveillance footage of a man entering the business around 6pm and stealing several items.
Police say a photo of the suspect was sent to other tenants in the building. They identified 20-year-old Gavin Jones, an employee of a business in the building, as the person on the surveillance video.
According to police, Jones admitted to the burglary when a detective interviewed him in his home.
Police say Jones was charged with 3rd Degree Burglary and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.