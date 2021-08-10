PADUCAH — A Paducah man is charged with abuse after police say an infant was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.
The Paducah Police Department says the 34-day-old infant was taken to Baptist Health Paducah on July 31, and later transferred to an out-of-state hospital. The baby remains in critical condition Tuesday, according to police.
Investigators say medical staff told them the infant's injuries were consistent with abuse.
Detectives interviewed 22-year-old Matthew Frizzell on Monday. Detectives believe Frizzell injured the child, and he was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail on a charge of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or younger.
Frizzell is scheduled to appear in court Friday for an arraignment hearing.