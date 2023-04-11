PADUCAH — A man faces multiple charges after the Paducah Police Department claims he agreed to sell drugs to a detective and then took concealed drugs with him into the McCracken County Jail.
The police department says drug investigators received information accusing 24-year-old Shykeem B. Merriel of trafficking in illegal drugs. The police department says detectives contacted the Paducah man, and he allegedly agreed to sell undercover detectives a fourth of an ounce of methamphetamine and ecstasy pills.
Detectives met with Merriel to buy the drugs, and the police department claims Merriel admitted he had meth in his possession after the detectives identified themselves. Authorities claim Merriel then pulled a bag containing 7.2 grams of meth out of his pocket.
Police took Merriel to the McCracken County Jail, and he allegedly told detectives he didn't have any other drugs. But, the police department says a body scan performed at the jail uncovered a "large quantity" of ecstasy pills hidden on his person.
Merriel faces charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband.