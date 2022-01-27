A Paducah man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly using his grandmother's identity to acquire a credit card and purchase thousands of dollars in merchandise.
According to the Paducah Police Department, 23-year-old Andrew James Crosby is accused of using his grandmother's social security number and birthday to obtain a credit card last summer.
A detective with the Paducah Police Department determined Crosby used the card to purchase two firearms, ammunition, jewelry, car parts, food, gasoline and other items.
In total, Crosby purchased more than $12,300 in merchandise.
Crosby was arrested and charged with theft of identity of another without consent and fraudulent use of a credit card (more than $10,000). He is being held in the McCracken County Regional Jail.