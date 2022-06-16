PADUCAH — A Paducah man accused of trafficking in crystal methamphetamine was arrested Thursday in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says investigations conducted over the past two weeks led investigators to find and seize "large amounts" of meth in the man's home.
The sheriff's office says detectives believe 38-year-old Marcus S. Johnson has been a source of supply for crystal meth in the county. As part of its investigation, the sheriff's office says detectives bought meth from Johnson multiple times. Investigators obtained search warrants for Johnson's home on Tennessee Street in Paducah.
When investigators carried out the search warrant Thursday, the sheriff's office says detectives found and seized about 321 grams of crystal meth, cash and small amounts of marijuana.
Johnson was arrested on three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance on the first offense and a count of buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The sheriff's office says it was assisted by the Paducah Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the investigations that led to Johnson's arrest.