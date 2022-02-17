Hamm, Phillip.bmp

A Paducah man was arrested by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office after a search warrant was executed on his home.

On Wednesday, an investigation by drug detectives with the sheriff's office led to an arrest warrant being obtained for a residence on Wheeler Avenue in Paducah.

During the search of the residence and vehicles, detectives discovered crystal meth, marijuana and an assortment of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives then arrested 36-year-old Phillip Hamm in connection with the drugs. Hamm lives in the residence that was searched.

Hamm has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.