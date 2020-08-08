MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - The McCracken County Sheriff's office says Ancinio Demarr Friar, of Paducah, has been arrested and charged with murder after being involved in a deadly car crash.
McCrakcen County Deputy Jeffrey Hartman clocked Friar going over 90 miles per hour on Old Mayfield Road early Saturday morning. The sheriff's office says Friar accelerated and did not pull over.
Hartman found Friar's car overturned and in the flames just down the road from where he was first seen. Friar was found in the car unconscious. Deputy Hartman pulled Friar out of the car and resuscitated him. Friar was taken to a local hospital and later released.
Ronneka S. Hampton was riding in the car with Friar when it crashed. She was ejected from the car. Deputies on the scene tried to resuscitate Hampton, but she was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Friar was arrested and charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and fleeing or evading police. He also was wanted on outstanding warrants for not paying child support.
Old Mayfield Road was temporarily closed while law enforcement investigated the incident. The crash caused damage to a fire hydrant that needs to be repaired. The road is still closed while those repairs are being made.