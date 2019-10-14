MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A Paducah man was arrested after he allegedly raped a teenage girl in her sleep.
On Sunday, McCracken County deputies were called to a Reidland home on report of sexual assault.
Deputies say a 14-year-old girl had been in the overnight care of 55-year-old Raymond Cannon of Paducah.
Cannon allegedly sexually assaulted the teen while she was attempting to sleep.
He was arrested and charged with 2nd degree rape and 2nd degree sodomy.
Cannon was then taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.