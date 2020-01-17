PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault after police say he shot a woman multiple times with a BB gun.
On Wednesday, officers responded to a call from Baptist Health Paducah, where a woman told them 19-year-old Preston Bailey Crain had shot her multiple times with the BB gun, a Paducah Police Department news release says.
The release says detectives and hospital staff found 16 different injuries on her body, where Preston allegedly shot her with pellets.
Crain was arrested Thursday night and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.