CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Paducah man wanted in Carlisle County after investigators say he impregnated a 15-year-old girl has turned himself in to law enforcement in McCracken County.
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Tyler Beasley is accused of impregnating the Arlington, Kentucky, girl, who gave birth in Missouri. A warrant was issued for Beasley's arrest last week, charging him with unlawful transaction with a minor under 16 involving an illegal sex act, after investigators say he refused to go to the sheriff's office to speak with them.
According to the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, Beasley turned himself in at the McCracken County Sheriff's Office Wednesday afternoon. When Beasley turned himself in, a Carlisle County deputy was at the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, meeting with detectives about the case. The deputy served Beasley with the warrant and carried out a search warrant for Beasley's DNA.
Beasley was taken into custody and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The girl's mother has also been charged in connection to this case, because investigators claim she knew Beasley had been having sexual contact with her daughter since July of 2021 and that she didn't do anything to stop it or report it to authorities. The woman, 35-year-old Angel Braxton of Arlington, has been charged with complicity to unlawful transaction with a minor under 16 involving an illegal sex act, endangering the welfare of a minor and failure to report child neglect or abuse on the second offense.