PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing trafficking charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of 114 grams of crystal meth, deputies say.
According to a Tuesday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies initiated an investigation into 50-year-old Alonzo Vasser on Monday after he was identified as a potential source for methamphetamine.
As part of their investigation, detectives arranged to purchase four ounces of meth from Vasser. He was stopped and arrested during a traffic stop on Coleman Road a short time later, the release explains.
Deputies say during the investigation, they seized about 114 grams of crystal meth, a digital scale, and money believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.
Vasser was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.