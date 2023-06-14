PADUCAH — A Paducah man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years and seven months in federal prison for child pornography possession and distribution.
Zacharias Schlipf was arrested in April 2022 after state police said he was caught sharing images of child exploitation online. Prosecutors say a search of the 34-year-old man's electronic devices uncovered about 700 videos containing child pornography.
Schlipf was sentenced Thursday after he was convicted of possession and distribution of child pornography, the US Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky's Office says.
There is no parole in the federal system. After he completes his sentence, prosecutors say he will be required to serve five years of supervised release.
The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police Cyber Crimes Unit and the FBI's Paducah Satellite Office.