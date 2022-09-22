PADUCAH — A Paducah man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend is now awaiting a jury trial on charges of promoting contraband, according to the McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk's office.
In 2021, Epionn Lee-McCampbell was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of pregnant 19-year-old Ja’Lynn Ragsdale.
Ragsdale was found unresponsive at her home on North 24th Street in 2018 and later died in the hospital. Autopsy results concluded she likely died of asphyxiation consistent with suffocation.
Lee-McCampbell will face a new jury trial on October 12 after being accused of participating in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the McCracken County Jail with the assistance of Deputy Jailer Raheem Tenner and others.
Some of the contraband reportedly smuggled into the jail included prescription pills, marijuana, loose tobacco, and rolling papers.