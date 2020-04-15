PADUCAH — Anthony Ridgeway has had an emotional week. He lost his dad to COVID-19 on Thursday. Anthony's mother also tested positive for the virus prior to her husband's death.
He had a message for everyone, including the black community, which is at a higher risk for the virus.
Sylvanus "Sonny" Ridgeway was a devout Christian. He owned a construction company, and he was a big family man.
Anthony, his only son, was the last person to talk to Sonny before he died last week from COVID-19.
Anthony's mom also tested positive for COVID-19. He and his mom were quarantined.
"We weren't allowed to interact with the public. We could get out and ride in the car, I could ride her around, and we were only allowed to come back home," said Anthony.
Their quarantine has now ended. Health-wise, both of them are fine, but Anthony said this disease spares no one.
"It can happen to anyone, no matter your race, creed, color, social, economic status — any of that," said Anthony.
With the news about COVID-19 affecting black people at a higher rate, he has this message: "We have a tendency to let things fester, let them linger, and they get worse. We need to go to the doctor," said Anthony. "It's hitting the black community and the minorities the hardest, and I think that's all the more reason that we need to take note and meet this head on."
Anthony said he will continue to honor his father while informing others about the severity of the pandemic.
The family is planning for Sonny's funeral. Anthony said it will be tough narrowing the attendance list down to 10 people in keeping with current restrictions, but they are planning a memorial for him in July.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said African Americans make up 11% of COVID-19 cases in the state, and 22% of the deaths.