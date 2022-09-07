PADUCAH — A Paducah man faces a drug trafficking charge and a firearms charge after police say a traffic stop uncovered more than a pound of marijuana and a loaded handgun in the man's car.
The Paducah Police Department says an officer pulled 27-year-old Gary Dean Lynn over on High Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday because his car's window tint was allegedly too dark.
During the traffic stop, the officer smelled marijuana, the police department claims.
The driver, Gary D. Lynn, stepped out of the car, and the police department claims the officer found 30 pouches of marijuana with a total weight of 1.37 pounds, a Taurus 9mm handgun in a locked box, THC wax, two cellphones, cash and a pipe. The police department claims the glass pipe had suspected methamphetamine residue on it.
Lynn has a criminal record, police say, and is not allowed to carry firearms.
Police arrested Lynn and charged him with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in less than five pounds of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance on the second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.