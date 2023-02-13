thumbnail_Thompson.jpg

PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing charges after deputies responded to a complaint accusing him of selling illegal drugs out of his apartment on North 6th Street, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. 

According to a Monday release, deputies investigated the complaint and obtained a search warrant for 43-year-old James "Stuart"  Thompson's apartment on Friday. 

Deputies say they discovered methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, steroids, and assorted items of drug paraphernalia at the apartment. 

Deputies say they found Thompson at a local hotel, where they say they located more methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. 

Thompson was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. 

He is reportedly facing the following charges:

  • Two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine 
  • Possession of a second degree controlled substance — ecstasy 
  • Possession of a controlled substance — anabolic steroid
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia 