PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing charges after deputies responded to a complaint accusing him of selling illegal drugs out of his apartment on North 6th Street, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
According to a Monday release, deputies investigated the complaint and obtained a search warrant for 43-year-old James "Stuart" Thompson's apartment on Friday.
Deputies say they discovered methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, steroids, and assorted items of drug paraphernalia at the apartment.
Deputies say they found Thompson at a local hotel, where they say they located more methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.
Thompson was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
He is reportedly facing the following charges:
- Two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine
- Possession of a second degree controlled substance — ecstasy
- Possession of a controlled substance — anabolic steroid
- Possession of drug paraphernalia