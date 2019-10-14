MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A Paducah man was hit by a car early Monday morning.
Around 5:40 a.m., McCracken County deputies were called to the 7300 block of Ogden Landing Road on report of a car versus pedestrian crash.
Deputies say 26-year-old Dontavien Johnson of Paducah was driving east on Ogden Landing Road when he rounded a curve hit 26-year-old Jacoby Barnes of Paducah.
Barnes had been walking eastbound along the white fog line. He was hit by the passenger side of the car.
Barnes was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.