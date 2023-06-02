PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a Paducah man who hospitalized for incapacitating injuries after colliding with a train on Friday morning was issued a citation for disregarding railroad crossing flasher lights.
According to a Friday release, deputies responded the 2600 block of Krebs Station Road in at about 7 a.m. on Friday after receiving reports of a truck struck by a train, just west of Husband Road.
They say they determined a P & L train was passing through the intersection when 39-year-old Ryan Green traveled through, despite the functioning ringing bell and flashing red lights warning traffic that a train was inbound.
Deputies say Green was extracted from his truck by the Hendron Fire Department and taken to a local hospital.
According to the release, Mercy's Regional Ambulance, Jason's Collision Center, and P & L Railroad assisted at the scene.
