PADUCAH — A federal grand jury on March 15 indicted a Paducah man on child sexual exploitation charges, the Department of Justice said in a Tuesday release.
According to the release, 33-year-old Clint Culverhouse — who was living in Paducah, but previously lived in Franklin, Kentucky — was indicted by a Bowling Green jury on one count of sexual exploitation of a child by producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.
The DOJ says Culverhouse faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 50 if convicted, with no possibility of parole.
The case is reportedly being investigated by the FBI Paducah Satellite Office, with help from the Kentucky State Police.