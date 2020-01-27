PADUCAH -- A Paducah man was injured after police say he walked into the path of an oncoming car.
Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Paducah police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
41-year-old Christopher White of Paducah says he was driving east on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when he began slowing down for a red light at North 13th Street. His light then changed to green and he began to resume his speed.
White says as he was passing the Community Kitchen, he caught a glimpse of something entering the road. He says he had no time to react and hit 68-year-old Martin Cornwell also of Paducah.
Cornwell was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was later flown to a hospital in Nashville.
A woman driving behind White and a man sitting on the front porch of a nearby home both confirm White's version of the crash.
White was not injured in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.