MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – Ancinio Friar, 35, a Paducah man who was arrested in August 2020 following a deadly car crash, has accepted a plea deal, according to Assistant Commonwealth Attorney for McCracken County Chuck Walter.
On Aug. 8, 2020, a McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputy clocked Friar going 90 miles per hour on Old Mayfield Road. The sheriff's office says Friar accelerated and did not pull over.
The deputy, Jeffrey Hartman, found Friar's car overturned and in flames just down the road from where he was first seen. Friar was found in the car unconscious. Hartman pulled Friar out of the car and resuscitated him. Friar was taken to a local hospital and later released.
Ronneka S. Hampton, of Paducah, was riding in the car with Friar when it crashed. She was ejected from the car. Deputies on the scene tried to resuscitate Hampton, but she was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Friar was arrested and initially charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and fleeing or evading police.
At the McCracken County Courthouse on Monday, Friar accepted a plea deal. The deal included 10 years for manslaughter (2nd degree) and 20 years for being a persistent felon (2nd degree). The two sentences will run concurrent for 20 total years.
According to Walters, Hampton's mother was involved in the plea deal process and was okay with the final offer.