Weather Alert

...Possible Accumulating Snow on Thursday... A system may spread accumulating snow across the region late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 20s, so any snow should quickly accumulate. This may impact the morning and midday commutes. There remains a decent amount of uncertainty with regards to the position and strength of the snow band, and dry air at the surface may be hard to overcome. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season is set to arrive Thursday night. Wind chills into the single digits to just below zero are forecast. Stay tuned to later forecasts as this event nears.