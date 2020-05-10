POPE COUNTY, IL — A Paducah man died after he fell while out hiking in Pope County, Illinois, this weekend, the Pope County sheriff says.
Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits tells Local 6 a 45-year-old Paducah man was out hiking in Jackson Falls in Shawnee National Forest when he fell.
Suits says a Pope County sheriff's deputy responded to the scene — along with the Pope County Rural Fire Department, the Pope County Ambulance Service, and the U.S. Forest Service — but the man did not survive the fall.
The sheriff said the man's death is a tragedy, and the hearts of those who responded go out to his family.
Suits said falls happen frequently in that area, but fatal falls are not a common occurrence. The sheriff said because of the beautiful weather this weekend, people are going out more often to enjoy nature. "We just ask that when people go out, that they are just careful out there," Suits said.
The sheriff said the man's name is not being released to the public at this time.