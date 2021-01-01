PADUCAH — The first day of the year means new goals for the American Red Cross in Paducah.
Friday is the second day of its Holiday Heroes Blood Drive, a four-day event at Concord United Methodist Church in Paducah.
Representative Anthony Tinin said their goal is to collect 160 pints of blood.
The pandemic has created challenges for the Red Cross, with fewer sponsors able to host blood drives.
"We really need to have a steady turnout, you know, all four days to help overcome some of the challenges of the holiday season. You know, people are busy, there's other schedules going on, people out of their routine," said Tinin. "A lot of times, not enough people take the time to donate blood, so it's really important for people to come out for this event and help those in need."
Dozens of people have donated but the Red Cross is still short as of this report.
Roughly 60 people gave blood Thursday, and more than a dozen gave Friday.
One of those volunteers was Mark Wood, a 69-year-old donor. He made his 80th donation Friday.
"Today is a good day to start the new year giving blood," said Wood.
He worked for United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC), which is now the Department of Energy's Paducah Site, for 32 years.
Wood always made a point to give.
"It's just been a good trip. I hadn't had any regrets during any time, or any problems with giving. Never been sick after I gave. My arm doesn't hurt. It's just routine work," said Wood.
Wood hit a milestone on New Year's Day.
"A 10-gallon mark is quite a significant mark. That means that he's taken the time over the years to donate 80 times, and that's a lot of commitment, a lot of dedication," said Tinin. "If you started with a goal of donating 10 gallons of blood and you donated every single time, you could — it would take you well over 10 years to do that."
The challenge did not start as a New Year's resolution, but he stayed consistent.
"It doesn't seem like 80, you know, as long as we've been doing it," said Wood. "You don't think back on 'Wow, that's a long time.' You just don't think about it.'"
He is proud to know he has helped saved lives, and asks you to do the same.
"You don't have to give every time. I didn't give every time I had a call, you know. Some other things got in the way and timing and what. When I got time free, signed back up," said Wood.
The blood drive started Thursday and ends Sunday.
It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church on Hinkleville Road.
"To maintain that consistency, it takes a lot of people stepping up to help, and we have great volunteer donors in our area, so we trust that people will come out and help," said Tinin.
He is proud of volunteers like Wood, but encourages more young adults to volunteer to donate blood.