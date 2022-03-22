PADUCAH — A Paducah man charged with murder in the 2020 shooting death of a Tennessee woman is expected to serve three decades behind bars after entering into a plea agreement Tuesday.
On Dec. 30, 2020, 21-year-old Jamell Diaz was arrested after Paducah police say he shot and killed 22-year-old Nikea Cope in Diaz's home on Hill Street. That morning, officers responded to the 1100 block of Hill Street after receiving reports that a man with blood on his clothing was running around the neighborhood. When they found Diaz, officers said he told them he'd shot Cope and that she was his girlfriend.
Officers found Cope — who police said was originally from Murphysboro, Tennessee — suffering from a gunshot wound in the bedroom of Cope's home. The Paducah Police Department said a neighbor and officers gave Cope first aid, but she died of her injuries.
During a preliminary hearing in January of 2021, detectives testified that Diaz said he and Cope had been dating for nearly a year before the shooting. Detectives testified that Diaz accused Cope of cheating on him, and then argued with her before grabbing a pistol, holding it against her right side and threatening her with it. Then, he shot her.
Police have said Diaz claimed he didn't plan to shoot Diaz, and that his intention had been to scare her. After the shooting, detectives said, Diaz ran out of the house and knocked on neighboring homes looking for help.
Diaz was charged with murder, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The plea agreement Diaz entered into Tuesday comes with a 30-year prison sentence. Diaz will officially be sentenced sometime in May.