PADUCAH — The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky hosted a virtual "I Got the Shot" informational session Thursday morning. The goal was to answer questions and concerns from members of the Black community about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Foundation board chair Vivian Lasley-Bibbs was one of the participants.
"I think in order to combat this we have to move through, recognize the past, talk about it, say what our concerns are, which this PSA addresses, and do the right thing and move through," said Lasley-Bibbs.
This happening because the American medical establishment has a long history of unethical treatment of Black research subjects and patients. Racial disparities are a well-documented problem in health care. Recent studies have shown people belonging to racial and ethnic minorities in the United States are less likely to receive the same routine care white patients receive, and they face higher rates of illness and death.
The Tuskegee syphilis study is one example. In the experiment, which began in the 1930s and ended in the 1970s, hundreds of Black men were promised free health care.
More than half of the men were already diagnosed with syphilis. Health care providers lied to the patients, telling them they were being treated for "bad blood." The patients were not given the treatment needed to cure the illness, even after penicillin became the standard medical treatment for syphilis in the 1940s. Instead, the researchers chose to observe the men until they died. Many men died from complications of the disease, and the wives and children of several of the men contracted the illness.
That is one example of why some do not want the COVID-19 vaccine, but others in the Black community say the vaccine is safe and getting it is key.
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP First Vice President Benny Heady was one of those skeptical about the vaccine. But, he got his first dose last week.
"I didn't even feel the needle. I didn't even know they'd taken it," said Heady.
He doesn't get to see his children and grandchildren as he did before the pandemic. He was given a special blanket last Christmas with images of all of their faces on it.
"I wish they were closer to us, but they're not, and that's part of life. But at least I can look at this and see them all," said Heady.
Health experts understand the hesitancy some Black Kentuckians feel.
Kentucky Nurses Association CEO Delanor Manson said it is important to provide the Black community the resources they need to eliminate the fear surrounding the vaccine.
"I feel like if we can answer more questions, if we can give people the opportunity to tell us about their concerns and we respond in a respectful way, that will go a long way in helping people to make a good decision to get the vaccine," said Manson.
Heady wants a full house again, but his health comes first.
"We're better off if we take the vaccine, and you know, hopefully by this time next year, things could be back to normal," said Heady.
You may still have questions about the vaccine, so the best thing you can do is talk with a health expert or doctor. If you would like to learn more about the vaccine, visit the CDC website for more information.
It is difficult to report how many Black people have been vaccinated, because vaccination sites do not always collect that kind of information.
The Kentucky Immunization Registry reports as of Monday, McCracken County has given 16,014 first doses, with 641 Black people receiving their first dose.
There were 7,853 second doses given, and 316 Black people received their second doses.
The Purchase District Health Department said these numbers are likely skewed, because a few thousand people marked themselves under "no race."