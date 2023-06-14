PADUCAH — A Paducah man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 12 years in prison after he was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky says 31-year-old Billy J. Burns was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Prosecutors say Burns was convicted of possessing 500 grams of a methamphetamine mixture with the intent to distribute.
Burns has also faced drug trafficking charges from the state of Kentucky. Last year, he was arrested in McCracken County on charges of methamphetamine trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The McCracken County Jail website indicates that Burns remains in the custody of that facility as of this writing.
The federal case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration's Paducah Post of Duty and the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.