PADUCAH — A 24-year-old man who was shot on June 4 at Willow Oak Apartments in Paducah pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that he had stolen guns in his apartment.
Police have not accused the man, Kiante Vaughn, of shooting at anyone.
Vaughn was one of two men shot around 9 p.m. on June 4 at the apartment complex on Roell Circle in Paducah. The other victim, 21-year-old Tyus White, was taken to an out of state hospital. Police say Vaughn's injuries were minor, and he was treated at a local hospital and released.
In a June 11 news release, police department said "some of the incident" happened at Vaughn's apartment, and detectives later served a search there as part of their investigation. In the apartment, detectives claim they found blood droplets leading to a bedroom and on a bed. They claim they found a Taurus 9mm handgun reported stolen from an out-of-state gun store and a Palmetto AR rifle reported stolen in McCracken County. There was blood on both guns.
Police told Local 6 the blood on the guns was Vaughn's. Investigators claim he hid the guns after he and White were shot.
Vaughn isn't legally allowed to have guns because of previous convictions for theft and second-degree assault, police say. He is charged with possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving stolen property. He was arrested June 11 and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
During his arraignment on Monday, Vaughn pleaded not guilty to the charges.
His bond has been set at $10,000 cash. If he is released on bond, Vaughn will have to refrain from contact with drugs, alcohol and weapons.
Vaughn's next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 17.