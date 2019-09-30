Watch again

PADUCAH — Last week, Channing Smith took his own life after he was outed on social media by some of his classmates. It happened three hours away in Manchester, Tennessee, but Channing's older brother, Josh, lives in Paducah. Josh says he doesn't want his brother to be remembered for his death, but for the type of person he was when he was alive.

"He was just a kind, caring, and loving kid. He loved music. That was his passion," said Josh. "He played with a local band, played bass, and he could sing really well. He loved Corvettes and motorcycles, and even did martial arts as a child."

Josh is well known in Paducah and owns Premier Martial Arts. He was in the national spotlight Monday. Josh didn't want to be talking about his brother's death, but he says it's important he advocate for more to be done about cyberbullying and its fallout.

"The effects and consequences of our computers, social media, cell phones — those things are a weapon just like any other weapon and can be misappropriated," Josh says. "Our actions have consequences, and it can actually end up in death."

Josh says he speaks in schools in the Local 6 area about martial arts, but now he's going to change the discussion.

"Moving forward, I think the agenda and the conversation topics will change. I just want to make sure I'm spreading the message of kindness, suicide, and anti-bullying. There's definitely change that's going to be on my agenda," Josh says.

He wants to see the students who bullied his brother face legal consequences. Josh says the next step in the #JusticeForChanning movement, is going to the White House to work on awareness, prevention, and accountability for cyberbullying.