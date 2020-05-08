FRANKFORT, KY – J. Christopher McNeill is the newest judge of the Kentucky Court of Appeals after being sworn in from his home in Paducah by Chief Justice of Kentucky John Minton Jr.
The May 1 ceremony took place by video conference and was livestreamed on the Kentucky Court of Justice YouTube.
At the swearing-in, McNeill was joined by his wife, Melanie, and their two sons, Walker and Whitson. Melanie held the Bible during the ceremony and then helped McNeill into his judicial robe.
McNeill was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear on April 22 to serve the 1st Appellate District, Division 1.
The district is composed of 24 westernmost counties: Allen, Ballard, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg and Webster.
McNeill succeeds Justice Christopher Shea Nickell, who was elected to the Supreme Court of Kentucky in the November general election.
About Judge McNeill
McNeill grew up on a family farm in Fulton County and has practiced law for more than 20 years.
He was in private civil practice and a staff attorney for the Kentucky Court of Appeals. As directing attorney for the Public Defender's Office in McCracken County, he was involved in or supervised representation in over 70,000 cases for six primary counties and multiple other countries in the Purchase and Pennyrile districts.
McNeill earned a Juris Doctorate degree by attending night school at Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law while working full time for a Kentucky Office of Inspector General.
He also earned a bachelor's degree in agriculture and a master's degree in organizational communication from Murray State University. He completed the Senior Executives in State and Local Government program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
McNeill is a past president of the McCracken County Bar Association and has been a member of the McCracken County Specialty Court Board (formerly Drug Court) since its creation in 2005.
He is also a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Paducah.
He was honored with Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy Professionalism and Excellence Award in 2012, and in 2018 the Kentucky Bar Association chose him to participate in its inaugural Leadership Conference for lawyers who were serving as leaders in their profession and communities.
He is a former member of the Impact Poverty study group sponsored by the United Way in Paducah and a former vice-chair of Paducah Main Street, which recognized him with its Distinguished Service Award in 2008. He is also a deacon of First Baptist Church in Paducah.