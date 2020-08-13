PADUCAH — Life is full of challenges that test us and make us stronger. One Paducah man took on a challenge that meant racing more than 400 miles across an island.
Retired pathologist Dr. Robert Haugh participated in Amazon Prime's "World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji."
"I really, really love doing these kinds of things," said Haugh. "You're given a map, you got a compass, you're told to go and then you have to use your wits to get to the next checkpoint."
Haugh said there were 66 teams that competed over the span of eight to 10 days on the island.
The show was recorded last September.
Haugh, 69, is the oldest competitor. He and the other participants trekked through the jungle, went in and out of canyons, paddle across rivers and oceans and climbed mountains.
Everyone on his team, the Stray Dogs, is 60 and older.
Challenges included continued sailing after the breeze disappeared. "Watching the younger, stronger competitors paddle away from us, although we had a perfect navigational line set up by Adrian, I realized it was going to be very tough," said Haugh. "Being the oldest, you know, reality hit."
But the team got through it and earned a participant gift. Haugh is an accomplished adventurer, who has received medals is multiple marathons and challenges across the globe.
This was not first his Eco Challenge. Team Stray Dogs was created during the first Eco Challenge in 1995 in Utah. They also participated in the Eco Challenge of 1997 in Australia, learning lessons along the way.
"Everybody is not good at everything in the race, so at some time during the event, you will be the weak member of your team," said Haugh. "That's where teamwork comes in."
He said these are lessons that translate to everyday life.
The teammates took on Eco Challenge Fiji together, but one team member was on a different team.
Mark Macy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's a couple months before.
Haugh said there were concerns for his health and how he would do during the ongoing competition, so his son Travis signed up.
"Travis got a team together to race with his father, so Mark and Travis were on a team, and so it was kind of like the two teams were one family," said Haugh. "I know that. Albeit their teammates were very strong athletes, so we split up for this race. Not what we wanted, but that's the best and safest way for us to compete."
He urges everyone to chase their dreams, not allowing their age or any demographic to hold them back.
"I can still paddle-board at Kentucky Lake. I can still mountain bike. I can still run, and I can still tell stories," laughed Haugh. "My storytelling is better maybe than my running or mountain biking, but that's the way that is."
He said if the opportunity presented itself again, he would do it again, facing challenges and stereotypes head-on, while living life to the fullest.
Haugh could only on say so much after signing a non-disclosure disagreement.
If you would like to see how Team Stray Dogs did, the 10 episode-series debuts Friday on Amazon Prime.