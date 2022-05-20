CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Paducah man is wanted in Carlisle County after investigators say he impregnated a 15-year-old girl. The girl's mother was arrested Wednesday, because investigators claim she allowed the man to have sexual contact with her daughter and didn't report it to authorities.
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says it received complaints Wednesday alleging that the man — 21-year-old Tyler Beasley — impregnated the minor and that the baby was delivered in Missouri. The sheriff's office says it launched a joint investigation with the Department of Social Services, and investigators found that the baby was born prematurely and is now receiving hospital care. The sheriff's office alleges that the teen received no prenatal care leading up to the birth.
The sheriff's office says investigators interviewed the teen's mother, 35-year-old Angel Braxton of Arlington, and she allegedly admitted that she knew Beasley had been having sexual contact with her daughter since July of 2021. Investigators claim Braxton said she let Beasley spend the night with the girl, and that she'd walked in on him having sexual relations with the minor before.
Braxton was arrested and charged with complicity to unlawful transaction with a minor under 16 involving an illegal sex act, endangering the welfare of a minor and failure to report child neglect or abuse on the second offense.
Investigators say Beasley refused to go to the sheriff's office to speak with law enforcement officers, and a warrant was issued for his arrest charging him with unlawful transaction with a minor under 16 involving an illegal sex act. The sheriff's office says his location remains unknown as of Friday. He may be driving a white 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, and the sheriff's office says he may be armed with a handgun and should not be approached. He's described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches and weighing 135 pounds. The sheriff's office has shared a photo of him, which shows him to have brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair.
Investigators ask anyone who sees Beasley to contact their local law enforcement agency.
Braxton was also charged with second-degree cruelty to animals, because the sheriff's office says investigators also found four malnourished dogs at Braxton's home.