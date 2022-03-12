Paducah police say Clayton Hicks turned himself in to police early Saturday morning. Hicks is charged in the shooting death of another man Thursday night.
Hicks turned himself in at the Paducah Police Department about 2:30 a.m. He is charged with the murder of Christopher Hill.
Hicks was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
Officers were dispatched just after 9:20 p.m. Thursday after several people reported hearing shots fired in the area of Lone Oak Villas, 710 Lone Oak Road.
Officers began investigating and learned that Hill had been shot during an altercation in the parking lot. Hill was taken by private vehicle to Baptist Health Paducah, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Through their investigation, detectives identified Hicks as the shooter. Detectives still are investigating, and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 270/444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.