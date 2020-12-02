PADUCAH — State police are searching for a 38-year-old Paducah man accused of sexually abusing a child.
Derek Doss is wanted on a McCracken County indictment warrant charging him with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says, in addition to the McCracken County charge, Doss is also wanted on multiple Henderson County warrants charging him with failure to appear in court.
Investigators say they believe Doss may be in the Paducah area or in Graves County.
Troopers ask anyone with information about where Doss is to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.