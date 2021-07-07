PADUCAH — The 38th Annual Donor Days Blood Drive is underway. The event kicked off Wednesday morning at the Schroeder Expo Center in Paducah.
Similar to last year, the American Red Cross has set a goal to collect 500 pints of blood, which means 20 people need to donate blood every hour during the two-day event.
Mike Austin was one of several people who got in line early to donate.
"You know, I always make jokes like, I can tell when they pull the blood out that it kind of glows because it's so special," Austin said.
Jokes aside, Austin is right. His blood is special. Not only is he a universal donor with type O negative, but he's also CMV negative, which is the only blood that can be given to babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.
"I got to thinking, well if it's that rare, then it's the least I can do to donate," Austin said. "It just takes a few minutes to do it."
Researchers say it can also lower your risk of developing cancer, heart disease and liver issues.
"It's kind of like an oil change," says Austin. "It's good for you."
Austin said donating blood is also good for your mental health. "I'll get notifications sometimes like a baby in Georgia got my blood one time and a baby at Skyline in Nashville got my blood one time," he said. "So it gives you a good feeling knowing that you helped somebody."
Because Austin uses the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, he can see which hospitals receive his blood.
Anthony Tinin with the American Red Cross said tracking your blood donation makes it more personal. "There is a real person on the receiving end of what you're doing," he said.
Tinin said there is a desperate need for blood right now, and the low turnout during day one of the blood drive isn't helping the problem. He says the Red Cross has seen 150 fewer donors than expected on day one, and appointments have been "extremely low" for day two.
"Less than 3% of our population donates blood, and that's part of the reason we are in the crisis we are in now," he said. "If you've never donated before, it starts with relaxing and thinking about, 'I'm making a choice to help someone else.' This is a patient in the hospital that is a child, a grandmother, a real person. They need something that they can't get. They can't just go to the store to buy it. They can't order it online. It has to come from a real person. It takes a donor, a person willing to give that gift."
Austin gives blood any chance he can, and he's encouraging others to do the same. "It benefits you, and it benefits people that you've never met," he said. "Donating blood to those babies really made me feel good. You know, I'm 53 years old, and my blood was able to be used in a baby. So, it really is a good feeling."
The 38th annual Donor Days Blood Drive continues Wednesday evening and Thursday with two locations to choose from:
- From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Schroeder Expo Center in downtown Paducah.
- From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Veteran's Airport in Marion, Illinois.
Everyone who donates will get a Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.
Keep in mind: you can still donate if you've been vaccinated for COVID-19. If you haven't received the shot, the Red Cross asks that you wear a mask when you go to give the gift of life.
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code "PDD" or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.