PADUCAH — Monday, people across the nation and here in the Local 6 region are celebrating Juneteenth.
Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, marks the end of slavery in the United States after the civil war. Monday, the city of Paducah is having its second annual Juneteenth celebration.
The program will start at 5:30 p.m. It will end around 6:45 p.m., but the celebration doesn’t stop then. A live band will be out on the Carson Center lawn starting at 7 p.m.
People have been filing in the Carson Center doors to see performances and hear words from Paducah natives and others. Most importantly though, they’re there to learn more about Juneteenth and why we celebrate it.
I talked to one performer who said for her, Juneteenth is all about freedom and humanity. Lacresha Berry, who was born in Ohio and raised in Kentucky, has a story to tell. Her one-woman show is called "Browngirl. Bluegrass."
"It's basically an autobiographical, one-woman show with music that highlights and really celebrates the Black history of Kentucky, but particularly of Lexington, because growing up I didn’t learn a lot about Black history, about people in Lexington or in Kentucky in general," Berry said.
Berry hasn't performed the piece since 2016. It includes many different stories — with a common goal.
"I think even sometimes we get caught up with 'They were famous for this thing,’ but I also want to acknowledge that my grandma was an amazing woman that taught my father everything, or I also want to acknowledge my brothers who basically were my saviors who got me out of so many troublesome things. Like, they protected me, right? We don't talk enough about just the regular degular shmegular people that have made Black history just by existing.”
She said Juneteenth was the perfect day to bring those stories back to light and the stage.
"It’s about we’re able to do whatever we want to do on this day, whether we want to perform a one-woman show or we want to sit up and put our feet up and drink some wonderful iced tea,” Berry said. “I think it’s important that we honor our ancestors."
Mary Katz with the Carson Center said that's why the Carson Center partnered with the city, county and the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP — along with sponsors CSI, Baptist Health, Mercy Health, The Bryant Law Center, WPSD and WKMS — to make sure this Juneteenth celebration happened.
"It’s about educating the community about Juneteenth and also just providing a joyous occasion,” Katz said.
She hopes this celebration continues for years to come.
“It's not meant to eclipse in any way, but rather to complement the 8th of August Celebration, which has been in existence for more than 50 years. So, for us, it is just really, I personally have learned so much about it,” Katz said. The 8th of August has traditionally been when the Black community in Paducah celebrates and commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.
“And of course, you know, we believe that all people should be free and able to do the things that they want to do, and that's what the arts is about, you know, so it's very important to the Carson Center to get this message out and to co-celebrate with everybody,” Katz said.
She hopes artists like Berry continue to participate and share their stories.
